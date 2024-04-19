12 Criminals Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Police on Friday arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arsalan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and
recovered 1.
8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs,490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
