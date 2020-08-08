UrduPoint.com
12 Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

12 Gamblers arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday in an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up twelve gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 24,420/ from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Urban Area Police, on a tip off, raided in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested 12 gamblers who were busy in playing cards and recovered bet money from their possession.

They were identified as Yaqoob, Iftikhar, Abdul Waheed, Ramzan, Irfan, Ghulam Muhammad, Khadam Mehmood, Akram, Rizwan and others.

The police have registered a case against them under gambling Act.

