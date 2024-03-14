12 More Price Control Magistrates Appointed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali appointed 12 more price control magistrates in the district to bring more improvement in action against profiteers and hoarders.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive crackdown was continued in the district to prevent profiteering to ensure the availability of commodities at controlled rates. He said that offering maximum relief to the masses was a top priority of the provincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context
The DC was briefed in the meeting that the price control magistrates checked 1394 shops on Wednesday and arrested 20 shopkeepers.
The officers registered FIRs against 23 more besides imposing fine of Rs 351,000 over profiteering, the meeting briefed.
The DC said that twelve more price control magistrates have been appointed to bring more improvement in performance.
APP/shn/thh
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU reschedules postponed exams in Chitral region4 minutes ago
-
Japanese firm hosts first-ever paid interns group from Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Celebrating Ramadan, PNCA's calligraphy exhibition unveiled24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Nepalese FM discuss bilateral ties, cooperation24 minutes ago
-
Brick Kilns sealed24 minutes ago
-
Injured ASI of Machni Gate firing attack died in hospital44 minutes ago
-
Action against gang involved in sexual abuse and exploitation of children44 minutes ago
-
Eight SHOs transferred54 minutes ago
-
Overseas employment promoter license suspended as Pakistani nurses lose jobs in KSA54 minutes ago
-
700 police officials, volunteers performing security duty54 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss aviation sector cooperation54 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets Sudi Ambassador in diplomatic enclave1 hour ago