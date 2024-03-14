Open Menu

12 More Price Control Magistrates Appointed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM

12 more price control magistrates appointed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali appointed 12 more price control magistrates in the district to bring more improvement in action against profiteers and hoarders.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive crackdown was continued in the district to prevent profiteering to ensure the availability of commodities at controlled rates. He said that offering maximum relief to the masses was a top priority of the provincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context

The DC was briefed in the meeting that the price control magistrates checked 1394 shops on Wednesday and arrested 20 shopkeepers.

The officers registered FIRs against 23 more besides imposing fine of Rs 351,000 over profiteering, the meeting briefed.

The DC said that twelve more price control magistrates have been appointed to bring more improvement in performance.

APP/shn/thh

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Fine Price Government Top

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

14 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

14 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

14 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

15 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

15 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

15 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

15 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan