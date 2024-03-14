12 more price control magistrates appointed

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali appointed 12 more price control magistrates in the district to bring more improvement in action against profiteers and hoarders.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive crackdown was continued in the district to prevent profiteering to ensure the availability of commodities at controlled rates. He said that offering maximum relief to the masses was a top priority of the provincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context

The DC was briefed in the meeting that the price control magistrates checked 1394 shops on Wednesday and arrested 20 shopkeepers.

The officers registered FIRs against 23 more besides imposing fine of Rs 351,000 over profiteering, the meeting briefed.

The DC said that twelve more price control magistrates have been appointed to bring more improvement in performance.

