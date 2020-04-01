12 shopkeepers, hotel owners arrested for price hike, violation lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Rationing Controller Aftab Umar along with Assistant Food Controller Tasbih Ullah and Food Inspector Muhsin Ali on Wednesday conducted raids at different markets on University Road and inspected prices of daily use items.

The operation was conducted on instructions of Provincial Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi and KP Chief Secretary Kazim Niazi.

During the operation they arrested 21 traders for selling essential food items on excessive prices.

The operation was conducted on complaints regarding profiteers and exploiting the situation in the wake of coronavirus threats.

The arrested traders were handed over to police for further legal action. The authorities also arrested some hotel owners for violating the ban and lockdown.

The businessmen were warned against exploiting the situation that stern legal action would be initiated against the violators. Talking to media persons on the occasion, Ration Controller said such operations would be conducted on daily basis to check artificial price hike and nab the people involved.