121 persons arrested in crackdown against profiteers

District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 121 persons during a crackdown on profiteers across the district to ensure provision of cheap and quality essentials to the people

The arrested profiteers were included 47 butchers, 12 milkmen, fruit sellers and grocers. Legal proceeding would also be initiated against the arrested profiteers.

The crackdown is part of the campaign launched by the provincial government against profiteers to arrest the artificial price hike and provide cheap and quality essentials to people at their door steps.

In this connection, the officers of district administration are visiting bazaars within their respective areas of jurisdiction to check price hike and implement the officially announced price list in letter and spirit.

During visits to bazaars the officers of district administration also inspected Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and Utility Stores in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that five Ramazan Sasta Bazaars have been established in the provincial metropolis to ensure the provision of cheap and quality essentials to people during the holy month.

He said that 50 mobile discount shops are also being providing cheap and quality edibles to people at their door step while officers of the district administration are also consecutively visiting bazaars and ensuring the implementation of the officially fixed rates .