UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

121 Persons Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:06 PM

121 persons arrested in crackdown against profiteers

District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 121 persons during a crackdown on profiteers across the district to ensure provision of cheap and quality essentials to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 121 persons during a crackdown on profiteers across the district to ensure provision of cheap and quality essentials to the people.

The arrested profiteers were included 47 butchers, 12 milkmen, fruit sellers and grocers. Legal proceeding would also be initiated against the arrested profiteers.

The crackdown is part of the campaign launched by the provincial government against profiteers to arrest the artificial price hike and provide cheap and quality essentials to people at their door steps.

In this connection, the officers of district administration are visiting bazaars within their respective areas of jurisdiction to check price hike and implement the officially announced price list in letter and spirit.

During visits to bazaars the officers of district administration also inspected Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and Utility Stores in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that five Ramazan Sasta Bazaars have been established in the provincial metropolis to ensure the provision of cheap and quality essentials to people during the holy month.

He said that 50 mobile discount shops are also being providing cheap and quality edibles to people at their door step while officers of the district administration are also consecutively visiting bazaars and ensuring the implementation of the officially fixed rates .

Related Topics

Peshawar Mobile Price Government

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

12 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

17 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

20 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.