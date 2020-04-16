UrduPoint.com
123 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Multan

Thu 16th April 2020

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 123 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 165,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

���� A sum of over Rs 2.6 million was imposed as fine on powers pilferer which were involved in� tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

