1,260,975 COVID-19 doses administered;160 new infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,260,975 people including 36,909 health workers and 1,224,066 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against COVID-19 from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Sunday,160 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 29,350 in the district.

As per the latest data,47 cases were reported from Rawal Town,46 from Potohar town,45 from Rawalpindi Cantt,7 from Gujar Khan,6 from Kahutta,7 from Taxila, and one each from Murree and Kalar syeda.

"Presently 155 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 33 in Holy Family Hospital,25 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,53 in Institute of Urology,33 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three each in Bilal, Attock and Hearts International hospital while two were admitted in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust," the health authority report said. District Health Authority updated that so far 27,151 patients were discharged after recovery while 2543 were quarantined including 1531 at home and 1012 in isolation.

The report said that six patients were on ventilators in critical condition,73 stable and 76 on oxygen.

Meanwhile, Divisional Surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 10.61 per cent in the district.

He said that the number of Corona cases had increased sharply in July this year, adding around 20 cases were being reported daily in the district during the first two weeks of this month. "Since the third week of this month, the number of cases has increased between 70 and 100, while 197 cases of the corona were reported in Rawalpindi district on July 30" he informed.

Dr waqar said that in view of the increasing cases of corona, more stringent implementation of SOPs would be required and the process of vaccination against corona would have to be intensified. The divisional Surveillance Officer updated that the COVID-19 situation is far better in other districts of the division like Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock, and the rate of positive cases is less than one per cent.

Dr Waqar informed that a community vaccination campaign is underway in five districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi during which 70% of the population of Rawalpindi aged 18 years and above would be vaccinated against corona till August 10. He said the only way to control the spread of the virus was vaccination and social distancing.

/395