128 Teams Constituted To Control Locust Attack On Crops: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar on Friday said some 128 teams had been constituted to control locust attack on crops.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the representatives from provincial and central governments had discussed to combat locust which had destroyed a vast area in the country. The World Food Organization would provide technical and strategic support to Pakistan for eradicating the locust from this region, he said.

Some 30 countries had already affected by the locust, he said, adding measures had been taken to avoid further loss of crops from locust attack.

The army, and civil aviation would also take part in the operation being launched in February 17, to spray the areas of Balochistan hit by locust.

Commenting on sugar and wheat shortage, he said all important steps had been taken for procuring wheat. He further stated that there was a gap between the demand and supply of sugar, due to which people had to face problems.

About pulses rates, the minister said there was a need to bridge the gap between wholesale and retail prices.

However, he said a formula would be adopted soon so that issues relating to price hike in pulses and other commodities could be managed.

