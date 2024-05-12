IIOJK mothers awaiting detained, disappeared sons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Thousands of Kashmiri women continue waiting for the return of their sons subjected to enforced disappearance in custody by Indian troops in occupied mmu and Kashmir and detained in different jails when International Mother’s Day is being observed across the world, today.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on International Mother’s Day, pointed out that continued Indian state terrorism had resulted in the killing of 96,300 Kashmiris, including women and children, from 1989 to 11th May 2024. As many as 22,974 women have been widowed by the Indian forces and 11,263 raped, disgraced or molested during the period.

It said, relatives including mothers, wives and daughters of illegally detained APHC leaders, activists, ulema, journalists, human rights defenders and youth have expressed serious concern over the health of their relatives languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

The report deplored that over three dozen women, including Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen Fehmeeda Sofi, were illegally facing detention in different jails, including India’s infamous Tihar jail, on false charges.

The report pointed out that the troops had subjected about 8,000 Kashmiris to custodial disappearances during the period and the mothers of the majority of these disappeared people had been waiting for their return.

The report said thousands of Kashmiri mothers continue to wait for return of their sons imprisoned or subjected to enforced disappearances in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Several Kashmiri mothers have, so far, died in their quest to find their sons disappeared in Indian troops’ custody, it added.

It lamented that the Kashmir mothers were even not allowed to mourn the deaths of their sons martyred by Indian troops and to bury them at places of their choice.

The United Nations and other global bodies, working for women’s rights, must take note of the sufferings of the Kashmiri mothers in the occupied territory, the report maintained.