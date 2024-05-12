IIOJK Mothers Awaiting Detained, Disappeared Sons
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Thousands of Kashmiri women continue waiting for the return of their sons subjected to enforced disappearance in custody by Indian troops in occupied mmu and Kashmir and detained in different jails when International Mother’s Day is being observed across the world, today.
A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on International Mother’s Day, pointed out that continued Indian state terrorism had resulted in the killing of 96,300 Kashmiris, including women and children, from 1989 to 11th May 2024. As many as 22,974 women have been widowed by the Indian forces and 11,263 raped, disgraced or molested during the period.
It said, relatives including mothers, wives and daughters of illegally detained APHC leaders, activists, ulema, journalists, human rights defenders and youth have expressed serious concern over the health of their relatives languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.
The report deplored that over three dozen women, including Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen Fehmeeda Sofi, were illegally facing detention in different jails, including India’s infamous Tihar jail, on false charges.
The report pointed out that the troops had subjected about 8,000 Kashmiris to custodial disappearances during the period and the mothers of the majority of these disappeared people had been waiting for their return.
The report said thousands of Kashmiri mothers continue to wait for return of their sons imprisoned or subjected to enforced disappearances in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Several Kashmiri mothers have, so far, died in their quest to find their sons disappeared in Indian troops’ custody, it added.
It lamented that the Kashmir mothers were even not allowed to mourn the deaths of their sons martyred by Indian troops and to bury them at places of their choice.
The United Nations and other global bodies, working for women’s rights, must take note of the sufferings of the Kashmiri mothers in the occupied territory, the report maintained.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khurrum Mushtaq elected new Chairman MEPCO BoD5 minutes ago
-
Tourist influx makes Patriata chairlift central amusement point6 minutes ago
-
CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate extols traders’ crucial role in economic growth, national development16 minutes ago
-
Teachers Panel sweeps ASA election at IIUI16 minutes ago
-
128 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Several injured in roof collapse incidents25 minutes ago
-
PM calls for peaceful resolution in AJK25 minutes ago
-
Reenactment of Tobacco Vendors Act in KP termed essential to regulate products accessibility26 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to mothers whose sons laid their lives to protect beloved motherland26 minutes ago
-
International Nurses Day shines spotlight on Healthcare Heroes26 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Zameer Jafri observed26 minutes ago