CPWB Chairperson Pays Tribute To Mothers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that mother is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and is in fact the name of true and real relationship.
In her message on Mother's Day being celebrated on May 12 (Sunday), she said that there is no substitute of selfless relationship of mother. The lap of mother is the first learning place for a kid.
Sarah Ahmad said that the holy and noble relationship of mother does not need a specific day to remember her as our every day is the day for honour and respect to mothers. "Service to mother is like worship. We can win blessings of this world and the world hereafter by providing care and respect to mothers," she added.
The relationship of mother is free of any lust, return and reward. The mother plays her best role in enabling us to spend life in this world. The prayers of mother end every pain and sorrow, she added.
Meanwhile, a cake cutting ceremony was arranged at CPWB to celebrate mother's day. Children residing in the bureau arranged the ceremony for bureau's chairperson Sarah Ahmad. "I take immense pride in ensuring the well-being of every child in the bureau, as I see myself as a nurturing figure to all the children under our care," the chairperson added.
