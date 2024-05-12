Open Menu

Dacoit Injured During Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Dacoit injured during police encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A dangerous dacoit in police custody was injured with the firing of own accomplices during a police encounter in limits of Kohna police station last night.

According to spokesperson police, Kohna police was bringing back an accused named Ikram alias Ikrami after recovery.

Meanwhile, three unknown outlaws riding on motorcycle attacked on police party to get their accomplice released from police custody near Basti Deenay Wala 3 Kassi.

In retaliation, the accused Ikram alias Ikrami got bullet injured with the firing of own accomplices and shifted to DHQ hospital for medical treatment. The police van was also damaged with the firing of outlaws.

The unknown dacoits managed to escape from there by taking advantage of darkness. The injured suspect was wanted to police in various cases of house robbery, dacoity and other heinous crimes.

