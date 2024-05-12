Khurrum Mushtaq Elected New Chairman MEPCO BoD
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Board of Directors (BoD) members elected Khurrum Mushtaq as the new Chairman unanimously.
The16th meeting of MEPCO BoD was held at MEPCO headquarters here on Sunday in which the resignation of Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari was approved and elected board director Khurram Mushtaq as the new Chairman.
Addressing the meeting, new MEPCO BoD Chairman Khurrum Mushtaq said that further steps would be taken to make the country’s biggest power distribution company profitable and its improvement. He said that the company was being equipped on modern lines to resolve the issues of consumers while steps were also being taken to improve service delivery.
Chairman said that new connections to domestic and commercial consumers were being provided timely and backlog has been ended due to efforts of company administration.
He directed the officials to accelerate ongoing operations against power pilferers and defaulters as per directions of the incumbent government and ensured the recovery of pending dues from defaulters.
CEO MEPCO Rana Muhammad Ayub presented various agenda items which were approved.
Board Directors Mian Muhammad Ali, Rana Yasir Rauf, Athar Ali Mazari, Zafar Iqbal, Javed Iqbal Khan and Naeem Rauf attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIOJK mothers awaiting detained, disappeared sons6 minutes ago
-
Tourist influx makes Patriata chairlift central amusement point6 minutes ago
-
CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate extols traders’ crucial role in economic growth, national development16 minutes ago
-
Teachers Panel sweeps ASA election at IIUI16 minutes ago
-
128 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Several injured in roof collapse incidents26 minutes ago
-
PM calls for peaceful resolution in AJK26 minutes ago
-
Reenactment of Tobacco Vendors Act in KP termed essential to regulate products accessibility26 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to mothers whose sons laid their lives to protect beloved motherland26 minutes ago
-
International Nurses Day shines spotlight on Healthcare Heroes26 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Zameer Jafri observed26 minutes ago