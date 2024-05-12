Open Menu

Khurrum Mushtaq Elected New Chairman MEPCO BoD

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Khurrum Mushtaq elected new Chairman MEPCO BoD

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Board of Directors (BoD) members elected Khurrum Mushtaq as the new Chairman unanimously.

The16th meeting of MEPCO BoD was held at MEPCO headquarters here on Sunday in which the resignation of Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari was approved and elected board director Khurram Mushtaq as the new Chairman.

Addressing the meeting, new MEPCO BoD Chairman Khurrum Mushtaq said that further steps would be taken to make the country’s biggest power distribution company profitable and its improvement. He said that the company was being equipped on modern lines to resolve the issues of consumers while steps were also being taken to improve service delivery.

Chairman said that new connections to domestic and commercial consumers were being provided timely and backlog has been ended due to efforts of company administration.

He directed the officials to accelerate ongoing operations against power pilferers and defaulters as per directions of the incumbent government and ensured the recovery of pending dues from defaulters.

CEO MEPCO  Rana Muhammad Ayub presented various agenda items which were approved.

Board Directors Mian Muhammad Ali, Rana Yasir Rauf, Athar Ali Mazari, Zafar Iqbal, Javed Iqbal Khan and Naeem Rauf attended the meeting.

