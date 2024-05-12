Open Menu

Rs1m Fine Imposed On Units For Polluting Environment

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Rs1m fine imposed on units for polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs.1 million on a factory and four brick kilns on the charges of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa in a statement said here on Sunday that environment protection teams checked various factories, mills and bricks kilns in Faisalabad and found four kilns and a dyeing factory involved in emitting excessive smoke direct into the air and polluting the environment.

Therefore, the environment team imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on the dyeing factory situated at Sargodha Road near Samana Bridge whereas a Rs.800,000 fine was imposed on the owners of four kiln houses situated in Chak No.237-GB Bucheki Road, in Chak No.656/7-GB, in Chak No.566-GB and in Chak No.3-JB on Bypass Sargodha Road.

The teams also got a case registered with Nishatabad police station against the owner of one brick kiln because it was being operated without zigzag technology in Chak No.30-JB, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Police Station Fine Road Samana Sargodha Sunday Million

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

3 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

3 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

10 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan