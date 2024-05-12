Rs1m Fine Imposed On Units For Polluting Environment
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs.1 million on a factory and four brick kilns on the charges of polluting the environment.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa in a statement said here on Sunday that environment protection teams checked various factories, mills and bricks kilns in Faisalabad and found four kilns and a dyeing factory involved in emitting excessive smoke direct into the air and polluting the environment.
Therefore, the environment team imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on the dyeing factory situated at Sargodha Road near Samana Bridge whereas a Rs.800,000 fine was imposed on the owners of four kiln houses situated in Chak No.237-GB Bucheki Road, in Chak No.656/7-GB, in Chak No.566-GB and in Chak No.3-JB on Bypass Sargodha Road.
The teams also got a case registered with Nishatabad police station against the owner of one brick kiln because it was being operated without zigzag technology in Chak No.30-JB, he added.
