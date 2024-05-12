DC Promises To Resolve Issues Of Special Education Centres
Published May 12, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has promised to resolve genuine problems of special education centres on a top priority.
Presiding over a meeting, he took a briefing about the availability of necessary facilities in the special education centers and said that the district administration would take solid steps for the provision of quality education in the centers in addition to redressing the issue of missing facilities.
The available resources would also be utilized in a better way to improve the overall condition of Special Education Centers, he added.
