14 Arrested With Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 14 criminals, including two
proclaimed offenders and four court absconders, and recovered contraband.
In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided and arrested Imran, Ahmed, Nouman,
Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain,
Majeed and others.
The police recovered 345 liters of liquor, 12 pistols, 121 rounds,2.4 kg hashish, 2.3 kg heroin
and valuables.
