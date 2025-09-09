Livestock vaccination drive continued in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Livestock Department has continued its vaccination drive for domestic animals, in view of the flood situation in the Indus River. The livestock belonging to flood-affected communities are being vaccinated to protect them from various diseases, directly under the supervision of Deputy Director Livestock Dr.

Ejaz Hussain Leghari,

According to Dr. Leghari, more than 1,500 small and large animals were vaccinated during the past 24 hours. He said that so far, a total of 47,620 animals have been vaccinated in Shaheed Benazirabad district, through six vaccination camps set up at different locations,

APP/rzq/mwq