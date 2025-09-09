Meeting held to accelerate relief activities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A special meeting regarding immediate aid and relief operations for flood victims

was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar

on Tuesday.

The officials from relevant departments participated and decisions were made to ensure

timely support to the affected families.

The measures were taken to provide ration to flood-affected individuals, distribution of animal

feed and availability of fodder and vaccination for livestock besides draining of water

from low-lying areas.