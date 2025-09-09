Open Menu

Meeting Held To Accelerate Relief Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Meeting held to accelerate relief activities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A special meeting regarding immediate aid and relief operations for flood victims

was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar

on Tuesday.

The officials from relevant departments participated and decisions were made to ensure

timely support to the affected families.

The measures were taken to provide ration to flood-affected individuals, distribution of animal

feed and availability of fodder and vaccination for livestock besides draining of water

from low-lying areas.

Recent Stories

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

9 minutes ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

2 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

2 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

3 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

6 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

15 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

15 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

15 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan