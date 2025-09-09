DC Directs All ACs To Remain In Fields In View Of Ongoing Rain
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, has directed all Assistant Commissioners to remain in the field in view of the ongoing rains. DC also emphasized that Assistant Commissioners must ensure proper monitoring of rainwater drainage in their respective areas.
He instructed municipal and town administrations to stay in the field and keep all disposal stations and machinery in operational condition. DC directed that all areas must be cleared of rainwater without delay, especially business centers and the main roads.
APP/rzq/mwq
