ICT Police nab two suspects with gun and liquor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shehzad Town team, acting under the supervision of senior officers, arrested two suspects in separate operations and recovered a firearm, ammunition and locally made liquor.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the raids were carried out under the leadership of SHO Shehzad Town Ashfaq Warraich. He said in the first action, the police apprehended Sharjeel Ahmed, son of Shabbir Ahmed, resident of Jhang Saydan, Islamabad, and seized a 7mm gun with two live rounds from his possession. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway to trace the source of the weapon.

He said in another operation, police arrested Nadeem Nazir, son of Nazar Masih Dewana, resident of Ali Pur Farash, Islamabad, and recovered 30 liters of locally prepared liquor. The seized liquor was taken into custody, and a case was lodged against the accused. Further investigation is in progress to identify others involved in the illicit trade.

He added these actions under SHO Ashfaq Warraich reflect the police’s determination to maintain law and order and eliminate criminal elements from the area. Citizens have been urged to promptly report any suspicious activity to ensure timely police action./APP-rzr-mkz