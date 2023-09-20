14 electricity thieves held; pilferage on 475 connections detected

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :On the 14th day of anti-power theft operation, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) got arrested 14 electricity thieves by the police and detected pilferage on 475 connections in all circles, the company's spokesman confirmed to media here Wednesday.

He added that FIR applications against 473 electricity thieves had been submitted in the respective police stations, out of which 310 FIRs had been registered while 14 accused were arrested.

Among detected connections, six were agricultural, 13 commercial and 456 domestic categories and supply to all of them have been disconnected, he said, asserting that all the electricity pilferers have also been charged a total of 908,707 detection units worth Rs 33.503 million.

Sharing further details, the spokesman said that 14,436 detection units of Rs 450,000 were charged to an agricultural connection in Kot Mohammad Sharqpur, 2200 detection units of Rs 160,000 to a commercial connection in Kabadi Market Sikandria Nawan Kot, 6520 units worth Rs 360,000 to a pilferer in Imamiya Colony Ferozwala, 6,971 detection units bill amounting to Rs 298,840 to another electricity theif in Baghbanpura, and 4,500 units of detection bill amounting to 250,000 to a connection in Jaya Musa Shahdara.

The spokesman mentioned that during the two weeks of anti-power theft operations, the LESCO detected pilferage on a total of 6,050 connections in its domain. The company also submitted FIR applications against 5,401 electricity pilferers, out of which 4,583 FIRs have been registered and 334 accused have so far been arrested. All the electricity pilferers have been charged an accumulative bill of Rs 571.024 million against 13,251,998 detection units.

It should be noted that operations against electricity thieves are being conducted as per the instructions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations, he maintained.

Engineer Shahid Haider vowed that indiscriminate operations would continue till the complete end ofelectricity theft. During the operation, the electricity thieves as well as the LESCO officers and employeeswho patronize them are also being brought to justice.