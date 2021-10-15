142 acres state land worth Rs 200 mln retrieved

District administration on Friday launched crackdown against land grabbers and retrieved 142 acres state land worth Rs 200 million at 146/EB town Burewala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration on Friday launched crackdown against land grabbers and retrieved 142 acres state land worth Rs 200 million at 146/EB town Burewala.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Yousuf Cheena alongwith revenue, municipal corporation staff raided and retrieved state land and handed over to revenue department.

AC Muhammad Yousuf said the state land was in use of local landlord since 1960 and added that Rs one million fine and Tawan would also be recovered from him.