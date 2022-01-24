UrduPoint.com

14,260 Litres Of Tainted Milk Discarded

Published January 24, 2022

14,260 litres of tainted milk discarded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 14,260 litres of adulterated milk in the provincial capital in a crackdown.

The dairy safety teams of PFA on Monday examined 314,670 litres of milk loaded on 205 milk carrier vehicles by placing screening pickets in different areas.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said the PFA inspected 25 vehicles at Adda Plot, 34 at Babu Sabu Interchange, 38 at Gajjumatta, 29 at Ravi Bridge, 32 at Saggian Bridge, 39 at Multan Road and eight other vehicles. He said that adulterated milk was wasted on the spot after finding a low level of lactometer reading and natural fats.

He said the PFA was using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs with lactoscan milk analysermachines to get quick results of samples at the screening pickets.

