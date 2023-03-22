15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five proclaimed offenders and ten court absconders from various parts of the district.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested outlaws identified as Ahmed, Ali, Hamza, Majid, Wajid, Khalid, Basharat, Wajahat, Naeem, Nouman, Tahir and others and recovered 100 liters liquor, five pistols, 2.

710 kg hashish,37 unlicensed vehicles and 25 gram Ice from them.

Further investigation was underway.