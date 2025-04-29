15 food outlets fined, ice cream unit shut down

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed heavy fines on 15 food outlets besides shutting an ice cream unit during a large-scale operation in Muslim Town, Wahdat Road, Thokar and surrounding areas.

A total of 21 food points were inspected resulting in fines worth Rs. 472,000 imposed on 15 outlets.

Large quantities of expired raw materials, banned chocolate powder, loose spices and unhygienic snacks were confiscated and discarded.

According to a spokesman, food points were found violating basic hygiene standards, expired and unauthorized items were being used, meat and dairy products were stored together in filthy freezers and prepared food was left uncovered.

Kitchens were infested with flies, mosquitoes and lizards, while staff lacked medical certificates and personal hygiene. Rotten vegetables were being used in food preparation.

DG PFA Asim Javed said that surprise inspections of both large and small food outlets are being carried out regularly to ensure safe and quality food across Punjab.