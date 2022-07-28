15 million Pakistanis suffering from Hepatitis B and C: Dr. Humayun

Around 15 million Pakistanis are suffering from Hepatitis B and C, making it a biggest killer among communicable diseases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Around 15 million Pakistanis are suffering from Hepatitis B and C, making it a biggest killer among communicable diseases in the country.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Regulation and Coordination, Senator Dr. Hamayun Mohmand said this addressing the awareness seminar on World Hepatitis Day, organized by Maroof International Hospital on Thursday.

He said that Hepatitis B and C are both blood-borne diseases that are spread through unsafe injections, unsanitary practices at hospitals, dental clinics and tattoo parlors, among other causes.

He said that the World Hepatitis Day is observed every year to highlight the importance of testing and treatment for the people who need it as every 30 seconds someone dies. He urged to increase the testing capacity for Hepatitis B and C.

CEO of Maroof International Hospital, Haroon Naseer said Hepatitis A and E are transmitted through contaminated food or water whereas Hepatitis B and C are transmitted through infected blood and body fluids.

He offered to collaborate with the government in health sector in vaccination process.

He said that around 200,000 new patients develop hepatitis every year, and 10% to 40% of people with chronic infection may develop cirrhosis and potentially liver cancer.

Consultant Gastroenterologists Maroof Int'l Hospital Dr. Ayesha Waqar talked about the various diagnostic tests available for the screening of hepatitis, different modes of spread of infection, complications associated with this disease and particularly stressed upon the prevention of spread of Hepatitis.

Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Dr Usman Aftab Ahmad said that Hepatitis B and C are silent killers. This year the hepatitis day emphasizes on the urgency of testing, screening and early treatment. "We as a community need to take collective responsibility and take initiative." He said, "We need to educate people and end the discrimination of hepatitis patients so that they can come forward and seek help. Importance has to be given to vaccination so that we protect our future and our loved ones." He said health experts should raise awareness on avoiding unsafe injection practices, using un-screened blood for transfusions, and unsterilized equipment for dental or surgical procedures for prevention of Hepatitis B and C.

He added health officials need to focus on disease prevention through awareness and vaccination, and in the case of Hepatitis C in particular, elimination through treatment and cure," he added.

Dr. Muhammad Sartaj, First Secretary UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Lt. Col. Dr. Shahid Rasheed from Mari Petroleum also spoke about treatment and prevention aspects of the disease.

Representatives from WHO, UNICEF, IOM, Australian High Commission, Gerrys and other healthcare sector also attended the seminar.