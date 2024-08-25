1.5 million street kids at risk of displacement, MoHR calls for urgent legal reform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) called for urgent new laws to protect Pakistan's 1.5 million street children, who face severe abuse and exploitation due to displacement, poverty, and violence, emphasizing that focused attention and education are essential to addressing the crisis.

In a conversation with APP, an official of the ministry stated that street children are among the world's most overlooked populations, neglected by governments, lawmakers, and society at large.

He also noted that the number is rapidly increasing due to displacement, migration, extreme poverty, and a rising count of runaway children fleeing homes, workplaces, and schools due to violence.

According to estimates, there are 1.5 million street children in Pakistan. Once on the streets, these children face heightened risks of abuse, including child labour, exploitation, trafficking, and arbitrary arrest, he added.

The time has come to give serious attention to the plight of street children, especially since the Ministry of Human Rights has committed to addressing school dropout issues. He emphasized that only education can make a difference.

