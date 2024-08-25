Open Menu

1.5 Million Street Kids At Risk Of Displacement, MoHR Calls For Urgent Legal Reform

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM

1.5 million street kids at risk of displacement, MoHR calls for urgent legal reform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) called for urgent new laws to protect Pakistan's 1.5 million street children, who face severe abuse and exploitation due to displacement, poverty, and violence, emphasizing that focused attention and education are essential to addressing the crisis.

In a conversation with APP, an official of the ministry stated that street children are among the world's most overlooked populations, neglected by governments, lawmakers, and society at large.

He also noted that the number is rapidly increasing due to displacement, migration, extreme poverty, and a rising count of runaway children fleeing homes, workplaces, and schools due to violence.

According to estimates, there are 1.5 million street children in Pakistan. Once on the streets, these children face heightened risks of abuse, including child labour, exploitation, trafficking, and arbitrary arrest, he added.

The time has come to give serious attention to the plight of street children, especially since the Ministry of Human Rights has committed to addressing school dropout issues. He emphasized that only education can make a difference.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Million Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan