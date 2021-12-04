15 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

As many as 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,498 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,498 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,303,258 people were screened for the virus till December 4 out of which 15 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 32,090 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 360 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.