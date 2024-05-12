Death anniversary of writer Khaki Joyo observed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Intellectuals and writers have said that Khaki Joyo had represented case of Sindh in his poetry and Sindh needs hardworking writers like Khaki Joyo who can save Sindh

They expressed these views on the occasion of 7th death anniversary ceremony of eminent writer Khaki Joyo organized by Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in Qasimabad business forum hall.

Presiding over the session, famous writer Sikandar Malah said that Khaki Joyo was the patriot, progressive and humanitarian writer and was the beauty of Sindhi literature and history.

He said that the process of re-publishing books of Khaki Joyo had been started and his books will be published soon.Daughter of Khaki Joyo Aazadi joyo said that our Father trained us very and she was proud to be the Daughter of Khaki Joyo, Another Daughter of Khaki Joyo Dharti said that our father disseminated philosophy of freedom and autonomy to us and was a very kind and loving person.

Researcher ShahNawaz Mahesar said that the literary contribution of Khaki Joyo will be remembered for a long time.Poet Heman Chandani said that Khaki Joyo dedicated his whole life for the national movement and never compromised on principles. poet, intellectual and columnist Sattar Sarohi said that wisdom and politics had become compromised; however ,Sindh needs characters like khaki Joyo.

He said that Khaki through the book ‘Saanjah’ (Hidayat) prepared youth both by thinking and ideologically. Writer Idrees Jatoi, Yousuf Rutamani, Gul Sindhi, wahid Kandhro, darya Khan Pirzado, Talib Bhanbhro, Turab Ali Turaab, Saleem Channa, Chacha Ashiq Solangi, Dr.Aziz Thebo, Ali Dost Lakho, Majboor Ghulam Ali Channa. Imtiaz veesar, Bahadur Ali Junejo and Rab Dino Turab recited poetry while Singer Aziz Channa rsand ‘Vaai’. Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan’ hosted the literary session.