Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honor Of Retiring Police Officers

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Farewell ceremony held in honor of retiring police officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honor of retiring Sub-Inspector Sher Muhammad and Constable Muhammad Siddique at SSP Operations office here Sunday.

A police spokesman said that SP Plan and Patrolling Hakim Khan graced the occasion as chief guest, while senior police officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP Plan and Patrolling conveyed good wishes to retiring officers and said that retirement is part of the service as the one who joins the service has to retire one day.

He asked the serving police officials to do their best to earn respect for the department.

He was of the view that public servants can earn a good name by serving the citizens with devotion and dedication.

He further said that, the contribution of Sub-Inspector Sher Muhammad and Constable Muhammad Siddique in Islamabad Police would be remembered. At the end, he presented a police shield to Sub Inspector Sher Muhammad and Constable Muhammad Siddique and also expressed best wishes for their future endeavors.

The IGP Islamabad has issued directions to the DIGs of all divisions to organize a farewell ceremony for the officers and officials retiring from any division and to send them off with full encouragement.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

6 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

6 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

12 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan