Farewell ceremony held in honor of retiring police officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honor of retiring Sub-Inspector Sher Muhammad and Constable Muhammad Siddique at SSP Operations office here Sunday.

A police spokesman said that SP Plan and Patrolling Hakim Khan graced the occasion as chief guest, while senior police officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP Plan and Patrolling conveyed good wishes to retiring officers and said that retirement is part of the service as the one who joins the service has to retire one day.

He asked the serving police officials to do their best to earn respect for the department.

He was of the view that public servants can earn a good name by serving the citizens with devotion and dedication.

He further said that, the contribution of Sub-Inspector Sher Muhammad and Constable Muhammad Siddique in Islamabad Police would be remembered. At the end, he presented a police shield to Sub Inspector Sher Muhammad and Constable Muhammad Siddique and also expressed best wishes for their future endeavors.

The IGP Islamabad has issued directions to the DIGs of all divisions to organize a farewell ceremony for the officers and officials retiring from any division and to send them off with full encouragement.