168,000 "Sehat Insaf Card" To Be Distributed In South Waziristan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:27 PM

168,000

In first phase, 168,000 "Sehat Insaf Card" will be distributed in different Tehsils of district South Waziristan

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan told APP on Thursday that the process of distribution of Card would be started in next week.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan told APP on Thursday that the process of distribution of Card would be started in next week.

He said that "Sehat Insaf Card" focal person for merged tribal areas along with his team members recently visited Wana, South Waziristan and held meeting with district administration regarding distribution of Sehat Cards to tribesmen of the district.

Your Thoughts and Comments

