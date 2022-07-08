UrduPoint.com

1,697 Kashmiris Martyred Since July 8, 2016 Till Date In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

1,697 Kashmiris martyred since July 8, 2016 till date in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Indian troops have martyred 1,697 Kashmiris, including 37 women and 122 young boys, after the martyrdom of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on July 8, 2016 till date in the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report, of those 189 were killed in fake encounters and in custody during the period.

The report said at least 29,892 people were critically injured due to the use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets, PAVA and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators and mourners by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory, said a press release.

It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, women, politicians and civil society members, including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, islam, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Fahlai, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Engineer Rashid, human rights defender Khurram Parvaiz, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, and journalists Asif Sultan and Fahad Shah, have been facing illegal detentions in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Police Civil Society Young Rashid Jammu Shahid Yousuf Shakeel July Women 2016

Recent Stories

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

12 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

12 hours ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.