17 booked for wall chalking

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Seventeen people were booked for wall chalking in the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday that Civil Lines police registered cases against Ahmed Ali, Abdul Salam, Muhammad Talha and Ahmed Ali.

Jhang Bazaar police booked Tariq, Muhammad Akram, Bilal, Asgar, Talha, M. Naeem while Ghulam Muhammad Abad police registered cases against Shehzad, Gulzar AhmedButt, Bilal Ahmed, Asgar Afridi, Aslam and Sohaib.

The under custody people were found involved in violating the ban of wall chalking etc.