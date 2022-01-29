UrduPoint.com

17 Booked For Wall Chalking

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 03:23 PM

Seventeen people were booked for wall chalking in the city during the last 24 hours

Police said on Saturday that Civil Lines police registered cases against Ahmed Ali, Abdul Salam, Muhammad Talha and Ahmed Ali.

Jhang Bazaar police booked Tariq, Muhammad Akram, Bilal, Asgar, Talha, M. Naeem while Ghulam Muhammad Abad police registered cases against Shehzad, Gulzar AhmedButt, Bilal Ahmed, Asgar Afridi, Aslam and Sohaib.

The under custody people were found involved in violating the ban of wall chalking etc.

