17 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over five kg charras, 60 bottles liquor, 78 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held Shehzor for having 1300 grams charras, Saddar Wah police held Nawab Ali with 1350 grams charras and Rafique for having 1260 grams charras.
Wah Cantt police netted Khizer, Waqar and Matiullah for having 60 bottles, 10 liters and 30 liters liquor respectively.
Saddar Baroni police nabbed an accused, Sohail on recovery of 560 grams charras and Saqib for carrying 30 liters liquor.
Kahuta, Airport, Race Course and Sadiqabad police arrested Nisar with 500 grams charras, Annayat for having eight liters liquor, Amjad for possessing five liters liquor, Numan with 10 liters liquor and Eid Muhammad for having 10 liters liquor.
Similarly, City, Pirwadhai, Gujar Khan and Rawat police arrested Abdullah, Ayaz, Imran and Umair and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
