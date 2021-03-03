17 MPA cast votes in Senate election in KP Assembly so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Polling for 12 Senate seats continued in KP Assembly where 17 members provincial assembly cast their votes till 11:20 am.

Prominent among those who polled their votes including MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan, Hidayatur Rehman from PK 12, Shafique Afridi from PK 105, Sirajuddin from PK 102, Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimour Salim Jhagra, Minister for Environment and Forest, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Inayatur Rehman PK 12, Shafique Afridi PK 105 and Sirajuddin Khan PK 102.

The number of MPAs in KP Assembly is 145 who are electing 12 senators from KP Assembly. The polling started at 9 a.m and would continue till 5 a.m without break. Later, counting of ballot papers would start soon after expiry of the deadline.

It merit to mention here that a total of 23 candidates are in run for 12 seats in KP Assembly.

As many as 10 candidates are trying luck on seven general seats, five on two technocrat seats, four on two women reserved seats and four candidates on lone non-Muslim seats.

Out of 145 MPAs in KP Assembly, PTI has a clear majority having 94 MPAs, JUIF 15, Jumaat e Islami 3, ANP 12, PMLN 7, PPPP 5, PMLQ one and four each by Balochistan Awami Party and Independents.

The voting process is expected to increase after Zuhr prayer that has been declared polling station by Election Commission for Senate Election.

The visitors' movement to KP Assembly was restricted due to polling and foolproof security arrangements were made.

The MPAs have started coming to the assembly for exercising their right of franchise in a free and secure environment.