Traders Backbone Of Economy, Says Sheikh Aftab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and Member of the Supreme Judicial Commission, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, has said that traders are the backbone of the national economy and their rights and protection have always been safeguarded under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments.
Speaking to a delegation of the Central Anjuman Tajran (Regd.) Attock led by President Sheikh Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Aftab said PML-N governments have consistently taken measures to ease business difficulties, provide relief to the trading community, and create an enabling environment for business. “When traders are facilitated, businesses thrive, the economy strengthens, and the country moves towards stability,” he remarked.
The meeting was also attended by SDEO Para Force Attock Rehmat Ali Work, Iftikhar Ahmed Saraf, Sajid Khan, District Information Secretary PML-N Attock Mian Rashid Mushtaq, Haji Muhammad Akram Khan, Malik Khurram, senior journalist Sheikh Faisal Javed, and several local businessmen.
Sheikh Aftab directed officials of Para Force to extend maximum cooperation to shopkeepers and ensure they are not unnecessarily harassed. He stressed that government policies must always prioritize ease of doing business for traders.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders backbone of economy, says Sheikh Aftab7 minutes ago
-
Tourism vital for economic development, employment : CM7 minutes ago
-
ACE begins probe over HMC's advertising boards on Autobahn road17 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails security forces for eliminating 17 terrorists in Lakki Marwat37 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Information Commission committed to implement right to information law effectively1 hour ago
-
President felicitates security forces on successful operation in Lakki Marwat1 hour ago
-
World Tourism Day: Pakistan’s hidden heritage awaits a digital awakening1 hour ago
-
Medium flood level begins to decline at Kotri barrage1 hour ago
-
Meeting held in Murree to combat dengue spread2 hours ago
-
Arts Council Karachi hosts NTU fashion students’ thesis exhibition 'The Graduation Show 25'2 hours ago
-
55th staff course delegation of Pakistan Navy War College meets Punjab CM2 hours ago
-
FBR urged to resolve problems of jewelers regarding tax2 hours ago