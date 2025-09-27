Traders backbone of economy, says Sheikh Aftab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and Member of the Supreme Judicial Commission, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, has said that traders are the backbone of the national economy and their rights and protection have always been safeguarded under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments.

Speaking to a delegation of the Central Anjuman Tajran (Regd.) Attock led by President Sheikh Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Aftab said PML-N governments have consistently taken measures to ease business difficulties, provide relief to the trading community, and create an enabling environment for business. “When traders are facilitated, businesses thrive, the economy strengthens, and the country moves towards stability,” he remarked.

The meeting was also attended by SDEO Para Force Attock Rehmat Ali Work, Iftikhar Ahmed Saraf, Sajid Khan, District Information Secretary PML-N Attock Mian Rashid Mushtaq, Haji Muhammad Akram Khan, Malik Khurram, senior journalist Sheikh Faisal Javed, and several local businessmen.

Sheikh Aftab directed officials of Para Force to extend maximum cooperation to shopkeepers and ensure they are not unnecessarily harassed. He stressed that government policies must always prioritize ease of doing business for traders.

