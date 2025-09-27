Open Menu

Suspect Killed, Policeman Injured In Exchange Of Fire In Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Suspect killed, policeman injured in exchange of fire in Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) A suspect was killed and a police constable injured during an exchange of fire in Swabi district on Saturday.

According to private news, police said that the suspect was attempting to snatch a motorcycle at gunpoint when a patrol team reached the spot.

The suspect opened fire, injuring Constable Sardar Hussain, while police returned fire, killing the accused on the spot.

Police recovered weapons and narcotics from the suspect, identified as Farooq, a resident of Batakara.

The body was shifted to the THQ hospital for medico-legal formalities.

