Kotli DHQ Hospital Gets Dialysis Center & Gym
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for State Health Services, Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali on Saturday inaugurated a modern Dialysis Center at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kotli.
The center, established through generous donations from philanthropists, will provide advanced dialysis services to kidney patients in the region.
The S.R. Mustafa Dialysis Center will cater to the growing need for dialysis services in the region.
On this occasion, Dr. Abdali commended donor Sardar Rehan Mustafa for his humanitarian services, inspiring other affluent individuals to contribute to similar causes.
The minister also praised Medical Superintendent Dr. Nasrullah Sadiq and his team for their exceptional management of welfare-oriented projects at the hospital.
During the same event, Dr. Abdali inaugurated a modern gymnasium at the DHQ Hospital, constructed with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).
The gymnasium is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, promoting physical well-being among staff and patients.
The minister appreciated the cooperation of WHO and other international organizations in strengthening Azad Kashmir's health sector.
On this occasion, Dr. Abdali emphasized the government's commitment to providing world-class healthcare facilities across Azad Kashmir. The government is spending billions of rupees annually to improve healthcare services, focusing on punctuality of doctors and medical staff, merit-based recruitment, and availability of ambulance services and medical facilities in far-flung areas.
Dr. Abdali appreciated the vital role of WHO and other international organizations in bringing revolutionary improvements to Azad Kashmir's healthcare sector.
