18 Corona Patients Quarantined At Home

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 18 people who tested positive for Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while five more people were diagnosed with the fatal virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the total infected cases included 44,147 from Rawalpindi and 3,652 from other districts.

Among the new cases, three were residents of Potohar Town, and two were from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people across the district, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal COVID-19 since the vaccination drive was launched.

The authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 303 samples were collected, out of which 298 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.65 percent.

