18 Dead, 15 Injured In Tragic M-4 Interchange Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A devastating accident near the M-4 Interchange in Pindi Bhattian has claimed 18 lives, including 5 women and children, and left 15 others with serious burns injuries on Sunday.

According to police officials, the accident occurred when a bus with registration number E-4750, going from Karachi to Islamabad, collided with a pickup loaded with diesel oil, sparking a fire that engulfed both vehicles.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Athar Majeed of THQ Pindi Bhattian reported that 18 bodies, including two from the pickup, were transported to THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

Most injured passengers pulled out through broken windows and were also taken to the same hospital. Three critically injured victims were transferred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

IG Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khawaja initiated an Inquiry Committee to investigate the accident's causes and suspended the Beat Commander and Night Shift Patrolling Officers of M-4 due to alleged negligence.

Caretaker Federal Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar, IG Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Umar Farooq Warraich, and District Police Officer Hafizabad Dr. Fahad Ahmad visited the site and assured the best possible free-of-cost treatment for the injured.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed through DNA tests. Among the 12 identified injured individuals admitted to THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian are Umar and Aalia Umar from Faisalabad, Imdad from Khairpur, Sajid, Sabir, and Nazir from Karachi, Ubaira and Musfia from Jalalpur Bhattian, and Usman and Gulzar from Multan. Two other individuals, Imtiaz and Zeeshan, remain unidentified.

