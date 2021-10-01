UrduPoint.com

181 Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab During 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:50 PM

181 dengue cases reported in Punjab during 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch told media here Friday that during last 24 hours, 181 dengue cases have been reported across Punjab.

He said that 131 dengue cases reported in Lahore, 30 in Rawalpindi, 5 each in Attock and Sargodha, 2 in Multan, one each in Vehari, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, DG Khan, Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar.

This year, he added that 1,840 confirmed dengue cases including 1,478 from Lahore have been reported from all the hospitals across Punjab.

A total of 283 patients were admitted in hospitals of the province out of which 157 admitted in Lahore, 73 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Islamabad, 9 in Multan, 5 in Khushab, 3 each in Okara, Hafizabad and Attock Hospital, 2 each in Kasur, Sargodha and 2 in Gujranwala, and one each in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal.

Baloch mentioned that during 24 hours, 420,944 indoor and 94,414 outdoor places were checked across Punjab and dengue larvae were destroyed from 1,904 places.

In Lahore, 63,307 indoor and 8,375 outdoor sites were checked for dengue larvae and a total of 1,201 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Khushab Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Vehari Attock Media All From

Recent Stories

Cabinet body on law nods Pb LG transition plan

Cabinet body on law nods Pb LG transition plan

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Says Greece's Defense Agreement With France ..

Turkey Says Greece's Defense Agreement With France Contradicts NATO Interests

2 minutes ago
 Russian National Tinkov Pleads Guilty to 1 Count o ..

Russian National Tinkov Pleads Guilty to 1 Count of Lying to US Tax Authorities ..

2 minutes ago
 Green line project to be operational for Karachi s ..

Green line project to be operational for Karachi soon: Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago
 LCCI chief for business education at all levels

LCCI chief for business education at all levels

6 minutes ago
 Oxford Pakistan Programme launched at HC London

Oxford Pakistan Programme launched at HC London

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.