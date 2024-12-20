18161 Applicants Scrutinised For Social Protection In AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024
The scrutiny process for the applications submitted under the Social Protection Program has been completed
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The scrutiny process for the applications submitted under the Social Protection Program has been completed. A total of 18,161 individuals have been deemed eligible to benefit from this program. According to Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Azad Jammu and Kashmir government initiated the Social Protection Program to support deserving and needy individuals (widows, orphans, divorced women, disabled and elderly individuals, and transgender people). The registration process was completed through a wide outreach campaign via print and social media in August 2024, ensuring equal and transparent opportunities for all. The scrutiny of the applications has been carried out in accordance with international standards by a recognized social and economic protection institution, and as a result, 18,161 individuals have been declared eligible for this program.
To further enhance the transparency of this process, the details of the eligible individuals have been uploaded on the Social Protection Program website (www.spp.swdajk.gov.pk), and the relevant district Social Welfare Officers have also been provided with the information. The public is urged to review the details of the eligible individuals, and if there are any objections to their eligibility, they can submit an affidavit, a copy of the identity card, and a contact number to the relevant district offices within the next 15 days. However, disciplinary action will be taken against false and baseless applications. As responsible citizens, it is our moral duty to respect the dignity of the deserving individuals.
