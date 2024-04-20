185 Held For Violating 'roti' Price Orders In 6 Days
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 07:23 PM
The Lahore police, in collaboration with the district administration, Saturday continued crackdown on those selling 'roti' at higher-than-fixed rate
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Lahore police, in collaboration with the district administration, Saturday continued crackdown on those selling 'roti' at higher-than-fixed rate.
Over the past six days, 88 cases were registered and 185 people were arrested in various operations targeting those selling 'roti' at excessive rates.
Lahore police spokesperson said in a statement here that 24 people selling expensive 'roti' were arrested in the City Division, 63 in Cantt Division, 32 in Civil Lines Division, eight in Saddar Division, 28 in Iqbal Town Division, and 30 in Model Town Division.
Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said full assistance was being provided to the district administration in the ongoing campaign against selling 'roti' at higher rates. He instructed the police officers to stay in contact with the district administration and take immediate action against those selling 'roti' at higher price.
Recent Stories
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD
Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline
4th Int'l Public Health Conference concluded
DG SBCA says launching one window operation soon besides setting up complaint ce ..
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division
RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters
Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline12 minutes ago
-
4th Int'l Public Health Conference concluded12 minutes ago
-
DG SBCA says launching one window operation soon besides setting up complaint centre12 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters34 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected34 minutes ago
-
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations34 minutes ago
-
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging37 minutes ago
-
Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countries: Experts37 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif34 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI's behaviour during President's address to joint session34 minutes ago