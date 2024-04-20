185 held for violating 'roti' price orders in 6 days

The Lahore police, in collaboration with the district administration, Saturday continued crackdown on those selling 'roti' at higher-than-fixed rate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Lahore police, in collaboration with the district administration, Saturday continued crackdown on those selling 'roti' at higher-than-fixed rate.

Over the past six days, 88 cases were registered and 185 people were arrested in various operations targeting those selling 'roti' at excessive rates.

Lahore police spokesperson said in a statement here that 24 people selling expensive 'roti' were arrested in the City Division, 63 in Cantt Division, 32 in Civil Lines Division, eight in Saddar Division, 28 in Iqbal Town Division, and 30 in Model Town Division.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said full assistance was being provided to the district administration in the ongoing campaign against selling 'roti' at higher rates. He instructed the police officers to stay in contact with the district administration and take immediate action against those selling 'roti' at higher price.