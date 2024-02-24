1.85 kg ice seized from air passenger

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested an air passenger along with 1.85 kilogram (kg) Ice from Faisalabad International Airport.

An ANF spokesman said here on Saturday that Muhammad Anas was ready to proceed to Bahrain when the Airport Security Force over suspicion searched his luggage thoroughly and recovered 1.

85 kg ice from secret layers of a bag. The ANF arrested the accused and an investigation is ongoing, he added.