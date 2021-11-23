1st International Conference on Research in Special Education held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The first International Conference on Research in Special Education at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was attended by eminent domestic and foreign educators

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The first International Conference on Research in Special Education at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was attended by eminent domestic and foreign educators.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his inaugural address said that education was a basic need of every human being. The field of special education is gaining worldwide attention due to its importance.

The talents of these students are no less than those of ordinary people. It is a matter of great pleasure that a conference on this subject was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and experts from all over the world participated in it.

He said that our students are playing a significant role in every field of mental and physical compulsion without any discrimination.

There is a need for experts to come together in a forum and highlight new research aspects in the education of special education specialists. A Center for Assistance Technologies will be set up at the university. The centre for special students will also be guided by special people.

Special guest Nazir Ahmad Khan, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Special Education said that the steps taken by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the field of special education are commendable. He said that more work needs to be done for special education and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar has a special interest in the field of special education.

In this regard, the Punjab government has taken many welfare measures and allocated funds. He said that special people are not inferior in any way, they have all kinds of abilities and these people are making their name in every field.

Prof. Dr Akhtar Ali Dean Faculty of Education said that with this platform, we have brought together people associated with special education. It is the only institution in South Punjab in which many steps have been taken for special education.

At present more than 400 special students are studying. In addition, the research program will be improved in the future and we will start a PhD program like this. Former Dean and Educationist Dr Aslam Adib said that there is a lot of work to be done in the field of special education.

He suggested that a committee of teachers be formed in the fields of education, special education, social work and psychology to work out a new curriculum for special persons. Prof. Dr. Abdul Jameed, Punjab University, Lahore said that it is a great pleasure to hold a conference on the subject of special education at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He appreciated the efforts of Prof.

Dr. Nasreen Akhtar and said that this conference has started the improvement in the field of special education and this sector will go further and we will do whatever help is needed from us.

The focal person of the conference, Prof. Dr Nasreen Akhtar said that the conference is being held under the auspices of Research in Special Education in which delegates from different countries are participating. She said that according to the vision of Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a Center for Assistance Technologies will be set up in which special education teachers will be trained.

She said that at present students are studying in BS special education. We are trying our best to launch MS, M.Phil and PhD programs in special education in the future. She thanked the local and foreign delegates for attending the conference.

On the second day of the conference, keynote speakers and themes included Dr Humaira Bano from Punjab University Lahore, Prof. Dr Abdul Hameed University of Management and Technology, Dr Shagufta Shahzadi University of Karachi, Dr Cristapollo from Australia, Dr Rania Romulus from Greece, Dr Monatman from Egypt, Dr Khalid Khurshid Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan told about their contributions which have made changes in the field of special education and quality education, education for all, problems and opportunities for youth, skills education, special education curriculum, challenges facing special education during the Corona epidemic, slow learners. Important such as teaching facilities, favourable environment for persons with disabilities in universities, ethics in special education, legislation for special education, modern classrooms for special education, the role of technology in special education, technical and vocational education for special persons. Topics were discussed and guest of honour Saleem Mansoor delivered a special address. Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mehboob distributed shields and certificates among the delegates participating in the conference. The focal person of the conference, Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar said in the closing session that this conference was very important in terms of its theme and social needs. Domestic and foreign experts discussed the challenges facing the education and training of special people. Their useful feedback will be published in book form and sent to national and international organizations so that policymakers realize the importance of this important and sensitive topic and together we can better arrange education and training of special people.