UrduPoint.com

2 Booked For Running Mini-petrol Pumps

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:21 PM

2 booked for running mini-petrol pumps

The district administration registered cases against two shopkeepers for running mini-petrol pumps and seized machinery on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration registered cases against two shopkeepers for running mini-petrol pumps and seized machinery on Friday.

A team, headed by Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, sealed two shops and got registered cases against proprietors.

The AC warned the shopkeepers involved in illegal business of petrol filling to close down the business otherwise they would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Petrol Business

Recent Stories

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring ..

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring and Empowered Young Individua ..

10 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friend ..

Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friendly artificial snow making

1 minute ago
 Committee expresses concerns over biometric verifi ..

Committee expresses concerns over biometric verification issues in Ehsaas progra ..

1 minute ago
 Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

1 minute ago
 Premier League top three set for titanic title bat ..

Premier League top three set for titanic title battle

2 minutes ago
 126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a ..

126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a fortnight

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.