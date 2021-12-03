2 booked for running mini-petrol pumps

The district administration registered cases against two shopkeepers for running mini-petrol pumps and seized machinery on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration registered cases against two shopkeepers for running mini-petrol pumps and seized machinery on Friday.

A team, headed by Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, sealed two shops and got registered cases against proprietors.

The AC warned the shopkeepers involved in illegal business of petrol filling to close down the business otherwise they would be sent behind the bars.