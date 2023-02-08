UrduPoint.com

2 Of 6 Injured In Okara Fireworks Factory Fire, Die In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Two of the six persons, who were injured as an illegal fireworks manufacturing factory caught fire on Jindaraka Road in Shirowala Kho area of Renala Khurd, Okara district Tuesday evening, breathed their last at a hospital in Lahore on Wednesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Two of the six persons, who were injured as an illegal fireworks manufacturing factory caught fire on Jindaraka Road in Shirowala Kho area of Renala Khurd, Okara district Tuesday evening, breathed their last at a hospital in Lahore on Wednesday.

Muhammad Ahmed and Fozia were shifted to Lahore from District Hospital Okara due to their critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries, a private news channel reported.

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, fireworks material caught fire while being kept in the sun, injuring six persons, including four women.

