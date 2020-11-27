20 farmers booked over burning crop residues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 20 farmers were booked on the charge of violating anti-smog measures by setting crop residues to fire.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Friday that the smoke from the burning of remains of crops causes smog during winter.

Therefore, the government has imposed a ban on burning crop residues.

However, some farmers burnt residues of their crops and violated the ban.

Therefore, the teams of agriculture department got cases registered against 20 farmers in Faisalabad during current season, he added.

He also appealed the peasants to avoid from burning remains of theircrops so that risk of smog as well as environmental pollution could bereduced at maximum extent.