20 master trainers ready to relegate over 9000 staff for polls

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan on Wednesday said that training of 20 master trainers had been completed to further impart training to more than 9000 staff appointed for the general elections in the district.

Talking to the media, he said that the Election Commission was fulfilling its duties within limited available resources in line with the Constitution and added that effective measures were being taken to ensure the conduct of the upcoming general elections in a transparent manner.

As a result of the new census, DEC said the number of blocks in Dera Ismail Khan had increased by 188 blocks, rising from 1073 to 1261, which includes National Assembly Constituencies NA-44, NA-45, and NA-43 Tank-cum-Dera.

Kulachi Tehsil, Pharpur Tehsil and Yarik constituency are part of this district.

After completing the process of door-to-door verification of voters at every household, he added that the electoral lists were being finalized according to the new blocks and added that registration of votes of those who got new identity cards and transfer of vote as per change of address is also going on until October 26.

He also stated that citizens can check their votes by sending their identity card numbers to 8300 and, if not satisfied, they can transfer their vote to their desired address through Form 21 until October 25.

However, he added that citizen's vote would be registered only at the address mentioned on the identity card as per Section 27 of the Election Act.

He said objections to the preliminary constituency lists will be entertained until October 26, with hearings on these objections slated to run until November 26.