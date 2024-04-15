20 Wheelie Doers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district police during raids held 20 wheelie doers from various parts during the last 24 hours.
According to police report, teams raided at various main roads and nabbed Saif,Talha, Subhan,Abdul Basit, Azeem, Muzammil, Azeem,Ali Raza,Hassan Mudassar while playing tricks,zigzag driving,one-wheeling.
Police have registered separate cases against all accused and sent them behind bars.
