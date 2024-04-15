Open Menu

20 Wheelie Doers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

20 wheelie doers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district police during raids held 20 wheelie doers from various parts during the last 24 hours.

According to police report, teams raided at various main roads and nabbed Saif,Talha, Subhan,Abdul Basit, Azeem, Muzammil, Azeem,Ali Raza,Hassan Mudassar while playing tricks,zigzag driving,one-wheeling.

Police have registered separate cases against all accused and sent them behind bars.

Related Topics

Police All From

Recent Stories

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

12 minutes ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

18 minutes ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

25 minutes ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

42 minutes ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

51 minutes ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

1 hour ago
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

2 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan