21 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Twenty-one habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home).

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up beggars including 15 males and six females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

They were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in society, he added.